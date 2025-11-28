Euro holds just below $1.16; EUR/INR futures hover near 104 mark

EUR/USD is paring recent streak of gains and incurring mild losses after having gained near a one and half week high earlier this week. Weakness is dollar index amid growing expectations of a December Federal Reserve rate cut is supporting the single common currency. Weak US labor signals, sticky inflation and a soft 0.2% rise in September retail sales have strengthened the case for policy easing, with consumer confidence also falling to its lowest level since April. The pair is currently quoting under $1.16 mark at $1.1591, down 0.13% on the day. On the Euro zone docket, Germanys retail sales dropped 0.3% month-over-month in October 2025, missing market forecasts of a 0.2% growth and reversing a marginally revised 0.3% gain in the previous month. On an annual basis, retail sales rose 0.9% in October, sharply exceeding market expectations of a 0.2% increase and an increase of 0.8% in September, according to official data released by Destatis on Friday. Meanwhile, the European Central Bank (ECB) sees interest rates as appropriately placed for now but has left room for potential cuts in 2026, according to minutes of its October meeting released yesterday, On the NSE, EUR/INR futures are trading higher by 0.15% at 103.92.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app