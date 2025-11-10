Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Voltamp Transformers jumps after steady Q2 numbers

Voltamp Transformers jumps after steady Q2 numbers

Image
Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 12:34 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Voltamp Transformers shares surged 9% to Rs 7,811.75 after the company reported a resilient Q2 FY26 performance marked by higher revenue, steady profitability, and a robust order pipeline.

Net sales and services income rose 21% year-on-year to Rs 482.6 crore, compared with Rs 397.7 crore in Q2 FY25, aided by strong execution momentum. However, other income dropped 54% YoY to Rs 14.8 crore, resulting in a total income of Rs 497.3 crore, up 16% from Rs 429.8 crore last year.

Net profit before tax stood at Rs 104.2 crore, nearly flat YoY due to a decline in investment income. Investment income tumbled 54% YoY to Rs 14.19 crore in Q2FY26. Over the past two years, the company had strategically allocated a sizable portion of its surplus funds into long-term Government securities and long-duration debt mutual fund schemes during the peak of the interest rate cycle. However, a rise in G-Sec yields during the September quarter compared to Q1 FY26 resulted in mark-to-market losses, impacting investment returns for the period.

Operating profit, however, climbed 24% YoY to Rs 90 crore, with the EBITDA margin improving to 19.4% from 18.9% in the corresponding quarter. Sequentially, EBITDA margin rose from 17.15% in Q1 FY26.

The company noted that invoicing during the September quarter was impacted by around Rs 10.1 crore (55 MVA) as heavy rainfall made certain delivery sites inaccessible, leading to reversal of some sales invoices at quarter-end.

Voltamp began FY26 with an opening order book of Rs 938 crore (7,904 MVA) and secured new orders worth Rs 1,377 crore (11,442 MVA) so far this year. Additionally, orders worth Rs 92 crore (1,488 MVA) have been finalized and are awaiting formal purchase orders.

Management reiterated that the company remains selective in accepting new orders, prioritizing profitability, execution certainty, and cash flow strength. With a strong pipeline of over Rs 1,400 crore and a robust supply chain network, Voltamp is well-positioned to meet its full-year revenue targets.

Industry outlook remains buoyant, supported by grid modernization, renewable energy integration, and large-scale transmission upgrades. While rising competition may normalize margins over time, Voltamps strong balance sheet, prudent cost control, and vendor relationships provide a competitive edge.

Voltamp Transformers is a leading manufacturer of energy-efficient transformers, specializing in the design, manufacture, and supply of both oil-filled and dry-type units. The company caters to a diverse range of sectors, including power, oil and gas, petrochemicals, steel, cement, data centers, green energy, and commercial infrastructure.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Gallantt Ispat Ltd. leads gainers in 'B' group

Pitti Engineering rises after Q2 PAT gains 26% YoY to Rs 36.14 cr; revenue up 11% on strong operational performance

Sensex spurts 504 pts; metal shares advance for 2nd day

Pushpsons Industries standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Super Sales India standalone net profit rises 194.20% in the September 2025 quarter

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 12:13 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story