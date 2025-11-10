Super Sales India standalone net profit rises 194.20% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.71% to Rs 104.92 crore

Net profit of Super Sales India rose 194.20% to Rs 4.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 3.71% to Rs 104.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 101.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.104.92101.1710.496.9811.878.075.851.694.061.38

