Pushpsons Industries standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Pushpsons Industries declined 50.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 6.45% to Rs 1.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.

