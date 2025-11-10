Gallantt Ispat Ltd. leads gainers in 'B' group

TruAlt Bioenergy Ltd, Krsnaa Diagnostics Ltd, Dreamfolks Services Ltd and Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 10 November 2025.

Gallantt Ispat Ltd. spiked 15.01% to Rs 637.1 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.26 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28079 shares in the past one month.

TruAlt Bioenergy Ltd surged 14.70% to Rs 483.9. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.05 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 52392 shares in the past one month. Krsnaa Diagnostics Ltd soared 14.47% to Rs 827.25. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 73544 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2166 shares in the past one month. Dreamfolks Services Ltd added 13.77% to Rs 139.2. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.16 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 48526 shares in the past one month.