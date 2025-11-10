Pitti Engineering rises after Q2 PAT gains 26% YoY to Rs 36.14 cr; revenue up 11% on strong operational performance

Pitti Engineering rose 2.47% to Rs 1,023.25 after the company reported steady performance for the September quarter (Q2 FY26), supported by higher sales and improved operational efficiency.

On a consolidated basis, the companys net profit grew 5.44% year-on-year to Rs 40.09 crore on an 11.3% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 477.73 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25. Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 53.87 crore, up 1.3% from Rs 53.17 crore reported in the corresponding quarter last year.

EBITDA stood at Rs 78 crore, up 18% YoY, while EBITDA margin came in at 16.3% for the quarter, reflecting improved cost control and operating leverage.

Total expenses rose 10.72% YoY to Rs 445.19 crore in Q2 FY26. The cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 300.92 crore (up 8.6% YoY), employee benefits expense increased 20.22% to Rs 39.77 crore, and finance costs grew 3.64% to Rs 19.37 crore during the period under review. Akshay S. Pitti, MD & CEO, said, Our performance in Q2 FY26 remained resilient, with total income of Rs 499 crore reflecting a 10% year-on-year growth and EBITDA improving by 18% to Rs 78 crore. On a half-year basis, revenue stood at Rs 963 crore with a 13% growth, and EBITDA at Rs 153 crore, up 23% over the previous year. These results demonstrate consistent performance amidst a challenging business environment, supported by operational discipline and prudent financial management.

We remain focused on sustaining this momentum through efficiency improvements, cost optimization, and strengthening our market position in the coming quarters. Over the years, Pitti Engineering has evolved into a more integrated and value-driven player across the manufacturing value chain, deepening our relationships with marquee customers and expanding our presence across industries. With sustained demand, a diversified industry base, and our upcoming Rs 150 crore capacity expansion plan, we are well positioned to capture emerging opportunities, enhance margins, and continue delivering sustainable growth in the years ahead. Pitti Engineering is engaged in the manufacturing of electrical steel laminations, motor cores, sub-assemblies, die-cast rotors, press tools, and machining of metal components.