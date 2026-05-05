CESC Ltd, Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd, Syngene International Ltd and Raymond Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 05 May 2026.

CESC Ltd, Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd, Syngene International Ltd and Raymond Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 05 May 2026.

Voltamp Transformers Ltd lost 19.33% to Rs 10130 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 19027 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3551 shares in the past one month.

CESC Ltd crashed 5.91% to Rs 187.1. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.8 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.81 lakh shares in the past one month.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd tumbled 5.77% to Rs 17.96. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 109.37 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 127.98 lakh shares in the past one month. Syngene International Ltd corrected 5.55% to Rs 451. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.7 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.67 lakh shares in the past one month. Raymond Ltd fell 5.23% to Rs 441. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 98272 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 47989 shares in the past one month.