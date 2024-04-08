Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Voltas achieves landmark AC sales in FY24

Voltas achieves landmark AC sales in FY24

Last Updated : Apr 08 2024 | 10:31 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sells over 2 million AC units in FY24

Voltas achieved the landmark of highest ever AC sales in FY 2023-24. The Company achieved over 2 million AC units during this fiscal 2023-24, the highest ever sale of ACs by any brand in a financial year in India, with a volume growth of 35%. The performance was attributed to a consistent demand for cooling products during the year, coupled with the company's strong offline and online distribution network, strongest brand equity, and innovative new launches.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Voltas Ltd Spikes 8.25%, S&amp;P BSE Consumer Durables index Rises 1.54%

Broader market underperforms, consumer durables advances

Benchmarks trade with minor cuts; consumer durables advance

Barometers trade sideways; consumer durables shares advance

Benchmarks trade with significant gains; consumer durables rise

Godrej Properties rises after Gurugram project records sales of over Rs 3,000 crore in 3 days

Consumer Durables shares gain

Oil and Gas shares gain

Real Estate stocks rise

Keystone Realtors edges higher after strong Q4 business update

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 08 2024 | 10:06 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story