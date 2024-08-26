Voltas hits record high, spurts 12% in six days

Voltas rose 1.59% to Rs 1,717, extending gains for the sixth consecutive trading session. The company's shares soared 11.92% in six straight trading sessions from its recent closing low of Rs 1,534.10 on 16 August 2024. The company's shares soared 11.92% in six straight trading sessions from its recent closing low of Rs 1,534.10 on 16 August 2024. The stock hit an all-time high of Rs 1,721.60 today. The counter has soared 113.35% from its 52-week low of Rs 806.90 hit on 23 October 2023. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp On the BSE, 16,712 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2.07 lakh shares in the past two weeks. The stock has outperformed the market over the past one month, rising 14.15% as compared with 0.82% rise in the Sensex.

The scrip has outperformed the market in past one quarter, jumping 25.44% as against Sensex's 7.52% rise.

The scrip has also outperformed the market in past one year, zooming 101.94% as against Sensex's 23.92% jump.

More From This Section

On the technical front, the stock's daily RSI (relative strength index) stood at 72.919. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30.

On the daily chart, the stock was trading above its 50-day, 100-day and 200-day simple moving average (SMA) placed at 1,654.73, 1,585.61 and 1,541.23, respectively. These levels will act as crucial support zones in near term.

Voltas is a premier air conditioning and engineering solutions provider and a projects specialist. The company is part of the Tata Group. In addition to room air conditioners, it also has air coolers, air purifiers, water dispensers, water coolers, commercial refrigeration and commercial air conditioning products in its portfolio.

The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 334.23 crore in Q1 FY25, significantly higher from Rs 129.29 crore in Q1 FY24. Total income for the quarter ended 30 June 2024 increased 45.82% year on year (YoY) to Rs 5,001.27 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News