PG Electroplast Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

One 97 Communications Ltd, Zydus Lifesciences Ltd, Reliance Power Ltd and Orient Cement Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 26 August 2024. One 97 Communications Ltd, Zydus Lifesciences Ltd, Reliance Power Ltd and Orient Cement Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 26 August 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp PG Electroplast Ltd crashed 6.36% to Rs 522.35 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.2 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.14 lakh shares in the past one month.

One 97 Communications Ltd tumbled 5.67% to Rs 523.05. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 11.77 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.08 lakh shares in the past one month.

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd lost 5.49% to Rs 1114. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.3 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 66926 shares in the past one month.

Reliance Power Ltd pared 4.99% to Rs 32.73. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 18.13 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 142 lakh shares in the past one month.

Orient Cement Ltd dropped 4.47% to Rs 316.35. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 41714 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.63 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News