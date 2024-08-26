Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / AWFIS Space Solutions Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

AWFIS Space Solutions Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Image
Last Updated : Aug 26 2024 | 4:35 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sakuma Exports Ltd, Rane Engine Valve Ltd, Rama Steel Tubes Ltd and Parshva Enterprises Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 26 August 2024.

Sakuma Exports Ltd, Rane Engine Valve Ltd, Rama Steel Tubes Ltd and Parshva Enterprises Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 26 August 2024.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

AWFIS Space Solutions Ltd tumbled 11.54% to Rs 796.55 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.23 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 49736 shares in the past one month.

Sakuma Exports Ltd lost 9.95% to Rs 7.15. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 10.14 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18.9 lakh shares in the past one month.

Rane Engine Valve Ltd crashed 9.87% to Rs 578.05. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 7284 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7175 shares in the past one month.

Rama Steel Tubes Ltd plummeted 9.49% to Rs 10.21. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 70.24 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29.15 lakh shares in the past one month.

Parshva Enterprises Ltd fell 8.30% to Rs 263. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 22818 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8280 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE: Maha govt to allow women to lodge harassment complaints online, says deputy CM Ajit Pawar

How Trai's new rules may cause OTP delays for you starting Sept 1

Launched in 2019, Amazon Pay's UPI offering crosses 100 mn customers mark

Why has Bangladesh Cricket Board been urged to ban Shakib Al Hasan? Details

NCERT proposes Class 12 scores include marks from Classes 9, 10, and 11

First Published: Aug 26 2024 | 2:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story