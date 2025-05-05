State Bank of India consolidated net profit declines 8.34% in the March 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 8.11% to Rs 126997.00 crore

Net profit of State Bank of India declined 8.34% to Rs 19600.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 21384.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Total Operating Income rose 8.11% to Rs 126997.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 117469.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 15.62% to Rs 77561.34 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 67084.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Total Operating Income rose 11.78% to Rs 490937.79 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 439188.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

126997.00117469.38490937.79439188.5141.3944.3147.8546.1526896.8228851.86106365.3098340.0426896.8228851.86106365.3098340.0419600.4621384.1577561.3467084.67

Powered by Capital Market - Live News