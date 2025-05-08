Route Mobile rises after Q4 PAT jumps 9% YoY to Rs 26 cr

Route Mobile rallied 3.87% to Rs 997.20 after the company reported a 9.34% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 25.76 crore on a 12.41% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 208.38 crore in Q4 FY25 compared to Q4 FY24.

On a consolidated basis, the companys net profit dropped 36.65% to Rs 60.28 crore on a 15.53% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 1,175 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

The company reported profit before exceptional items and tax of Rs 103.68 crore in Q4 FY25, compared to Rs 107.59 crore recorded in the same period a year ago. The firm reported exceptional loss items of Rs 24.73 crore during the quarter.

On a full-year basis, the company's net profit declined 14.12% to Rs 333.93 crore on a 13.73% rise in revenue to Rs 4,575.62 crore in FY24 over FY23.

Gautam Badalia, chief executive officer of Route Mobile, said, Im pleased to report strong revenue growth over the past year, driven by broad-based demand and continued client diversification. This resilience enables us to navigate sectoral and geographic headwinds with confidence. As we look ahead to FY26, we remain optimistic about further business expansion.

He further added, While gross profit margins faced temporary pressure, our top-line performance validates the strength of our expansion strategy. We remain focused on expanding our market share and driving sustainable,g-term profitability through optimization initiatives.

Meanwhile, the companys board has declared a dividend of Rs 2 per share for FY24-25.

Also Read

Route Mobile ("RML") is a cloud communications platform service provider, catering to enterprises, over-the-top (OTT) players, and mobile network operators (MNO). RML's portfolio comprises solutions in messaging, voice, email, SMS filtering, analytics, and monetization. RML has a diverse enterprise client base across a broad range of industries, including social media companies, banks and financial institutions, e-commerce entities, and travel aggregators. RML is headquartered in Mumbai, India, with a global presence in the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and North America.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News