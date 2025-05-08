Govt convenes all-party meeting following Operation Sindoor

In the wake of the high-impact Operation Sindoor, the Indian government has called an all-party meeting today to brief political leaders on the details of the strikes carried out by the Armed Forces.

The government is expected to share operational insights and underline its rationale behind the precision strikes that targeted nine terrorist infrastructure sites across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu & Kashmir. Officials have maintained that the strikes were "focused, restrained, and non-escalatory," consciously steering clear of Pakistani military installations.

The military action, launched in the early hours of May 7, was a direct retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of 25 Indian citizens and one Nepali national. The deadly assault had drawn widespread condemnation and unified political sentiment, with opposition parties earlier extending full support for any necessary action taken in response.

Leaders across party lines have since praised the Armed Forces swift and calibrated response, with several terming Operation Sindoor a "moment of national resolve."

