Voltas slumps as Q1 PAT slides 58% YoY to Rs 140 cr

Voltas fell 4.46% to Rs 1,245.55 after the company's consolidated net profit tanked 57.97% to Rs 140.46 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with Rs 334.23 crore in Q1 FY25.
Total income slipped 19.60% year on year to Rs 4,020.65 in the first quarter of FY26.
Profit before tax stood at Rs 202.72 crore in Q1 FY26, down 55.10% as against Rs 451.52 crore in Q1 FY25.
On segmental front, revenue from unitary cooling products stood at Rs 2,867.86 crore (down 24.57% YoY), revenue from electro-mechanical projects and services stood at Rs 921.83 crore (down 2.87% YoY) and revenue from engineering products and services stood at Rs 135.44 crore (down 15.70% YoY), during the quarter.
Pradeep Bakshi, MD & CEO, Voltas, said, The first quarter of FY26 presented certain challenges, particularly due to unseasonal weather and shifting consumer sentiment. While these factors impacted our seasonal product categories, our core strengthsmarket leadership, operational resilience, and strategic agilityremain intact.
We view this as a one-off situation and are confident that our ongoing investments in innovation, channel expansion, and customer-centricity will enable us to overcome short-term headwinds and continue delivering sustainable growth in the quarters ahead.
Voltas is a premier air conditioning and engineering solutions provider and a projects specialist. The company is part of the Tata Group. In addition to room air conditioners, it also has air coolers, air purifiers, water dispensers, water coolers, commercial refrigeration and commercial air conditioning products in its portfolio.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app