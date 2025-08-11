Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Voltas slumps as Q1 PAT slides 58% YoY to Rs 140 cr

Voltas slumps as Q1 PAT slides 58% YoY to Rs 140 cr

Image
Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 3:36 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Voltas fell 4.46% to Rs 1,245.55 after the company's consolidated net profit tanked 57.97% to Rs 140.46 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with Rs 334.23 crore in Q1 FY25.

Total income slipped 19.60% year on year to Rs 4,020.65 in the first quarter of FY26.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 202.72 crore in Q1 FY26, down 55.10% as against Rs 451.52 crore in Q1 FY25.

On segmental front, revenue from unitary cooling products stood at Rs 2,867.86 crore (down 24.57% YoY), revenue from electro-mechanical projects and services stood at Rs 921.83 crore (down 2.87% YoY) and revenue from engineering products and services stood at Rs 135.44 crore (down 15.70% YoY), during the quarter.

Pradeep Bakshi, MD & CEO, Voltas, said, The first quarter of FY26 presented certain challenges, particularly due to unseasonal weather and shifting consumer sentiment. While these factors impacted our seasonal product categories, our core strengthsmarket leadership, operational resilience, and strategic agilityremain intact.

We view this as a one-off situation and are confident that our ongoing investments in innovation, channel expansion, and customer-centricity will enable us to overcome short-term headwinds and continue delivering sustainable growth in the quarters ahead.

Voltas is a premier air conditioning and engineering solutions provider and a projects specialist. The company is part of the Tata Group. In addition to room air conditioners, it also has air coolers, air purifiers, water dispensers, water coolers, commercial refrigeration and commercial air conditioning products in its portfolio.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Benchmarks trade in positive terrain; realty shares witness bargain hunting

Sarveshwar Foods consolidated net profit rises 127.18% in the June 2025 quarter

BIGBLOC Construction reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.19 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Bajaj Consumer Care consolidated net profit rises 2.18% in the June 2025 quarter

Orchasp consolidated net profit rises 134.78% in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 3:23 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story