Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at Apar Industries Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Apar Industries Ltd counter

Image
Last Updated : Jan 28 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Apar Industries Ltd saw volume of 10051 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.55 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2828 shares

Union Bank of India, Anant Raj Ltd, Federal Bank Ltd, Maharashtra Seamless Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 28 January 2025.

Apar Industries Ltd saw volume of 10051 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.55 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2828 shares. The stock dropped 10.70% to Rs.8,006.55. Volumes stood at 4766 shares in the last session.

Union Bank of India saw volume of 10.98 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.39 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.24 lakh shares. The stock increased 3.83% to Rs.109.70. Volumes stood at 3.32 lakh shares in the last session.

Anant Raj Ltd recorded volume of 3.19 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.33 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 95865 shares. The stock lost 20.00% to Rs.534.45. Volumes stood at 2.46 lakh shares in the last session.

Federal Bank Ltd registered volume of 6.98 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.7 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.59 lakh shares. The stock slipped 5.86% to Rs.179.80. Volumes stood at 3.53 lakh shares in the last session.

Also Read

Noida's Jewar airport on track for April launch, 80 per cent work complete

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex climbs 350 pts; Financials, IT gain, FMCG, Auto, Metal stks under pressure

RailTel Corp share drops 8% after margins dip in Q3 show; know more

Trump pushes for 50% US ownership in TikTok, Microsoft leads talk

Zeeshan questions link of Slum Rehab projects in Baba Siddique murder

Maharashtra Seamless Ltd saw volume of 33232 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.61 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 12751 shares. The stock dropped 3.82% to Rs.590.65. Volumes stood at 43185 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bajaj Housing Finance PAT jumps 25% YoY to Rs 548 crore in Q3 FY25

Tata Steel Q3 PAT drops 43% YoY to Rs 295 cr

Transformers and Rectifiers bags supply contracts worth Rs 362 crore

Canara Bank gains after Q3 PAT rises 12% YoY to Rs 4,014 cr

Information Technology stocks edge higher

First Published: Jan 28 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story