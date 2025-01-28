Noida's Jewar airport on track for April launch, 80 per cent work complete

With more than 80 per cent of the terminal building's construction already complete, the Noida International Airport in Jewar, Greater Noida, is on schedule for its upcoming launch, on April 17. According to the officials, the flooring of the airport is complete with baggage handling system and escalators already installed. Around 90 per cent of the Rs 10,000 crore allocated for the first phase of roof construction has already been used, according to the Hindustan Times.

The National Capital Region (NCR) is expected to gain significantly from the newly-built Noida International Airport, also known as Jewar Airport. This airport is under construction near Jewar in the Gautam Buddha Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh, India. It is part of the newly developed Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) region.

Noida International Airport launch: Officials statement

Shailendra Bhatia, nodal officer of the NIAL who oversees the greenfield airport's construction on behalf of the Uttar Pradesh government told the HT, “Crucial infrastructure works such as drinking water lines, sewage treatment plants (STPs), and water treatment plants (WTPs) are about to get completed. Landside and airside developments are also advancing and landside work, including terminals, access roads, parking facilities, and public transport connections, is 79% complete. On the airside, which includes runways, taxiways, and aprons, 89% of the work has been completed".

Bhatia added, “The finishing work is progressing rapidly on the terminal building. Once completed, 10 aero bridges will be installed. Financially, the first phase has achieved 90% progress, with Rs 9,024 crore of the sanctioned Rs 10,056 crore already spent. This includes Rs 4,326 crore allocated by the Uttar Pradesh government for acquiring 1,334 hectares and Rs 5,730 crore earmarked for project development by the concessionaire, Yamuna International Airport Private Limited, a subsidiary of Zurich AG".

All about the Noida International Airport construction

90% of the Rs 10,000 crore allocated for the first phase of roof construction has already been used. According to the officials, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has finished building the air traffic control tower, including its glass façade, and is currently outfitting the tower with operational systems to guarantee smooth air traffic control.

Additionally, a road with 8 lanes and cloverleaf interchanges that connects the airport to the Yamuna Expressway is completed. As part of a 31-kilometer route that would connect the airport to the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, a 750-meter section connecting the terminal to the airport's entry point is now being built.

Noida International Airport launch

After the successful completion of a validation flight in December of last year, the concessionaire has applied for an aerodrome licence, which is anticipated to be awarded by March. According to the NIAL, flight operations are anticipated to begin by April 17 of this year, with the airport handling 12 million passengers a year during the initial phase. The second phase's runway and maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) hub development plans are in progress, and tender documents for plot allocation are being developed.