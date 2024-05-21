Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd counter

Image
Last Updated : May 21 2024 | 11:16 AM IST
Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd witnessed volume of 9.09 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 72.83 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 12484 shares

CRISIL Ltd, Delhivery Ltd, Honeywell Automation India Ltd, Balkrishna Industries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 21 May 2024.

Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd witnessed volume of 9.09 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 72.83 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 12484 shares. The stock dropped 3.21% to Rs.304.90. Volumes stood at 11173 shares in the last session.

CRISIL Ltd saw volume of 38538 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 37.31 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1033 shares. The stock dropped 1.60% to Rs.4,378.55. Volumes stood at 446 shares in the last session.

Delhivery Ltd witnessed volume of 3.19 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 7.59 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 42004 shares. The stock dropped 8.55% to Rs.398.65. Volumes stood at 75410 shares in the last session.

Honeywell Automation India Ltd clocked volume of 9886 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 7.27 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1361 shares. The stock gained 0.84% to Rs.54,000.00. Volumes stood at 130 shares in the last session.

Balkrishna Industries Ltd witnessed volume of 61610 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 5.97 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 10325 shares. The stock increased 8.29% to Rs.3,031.00. Volumes stood at 18445 shares in the last session.

First Published: May 21 2024 | 11:00 AM IST

