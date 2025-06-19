Volumes jump at Asahi India Glass Ltd counter

Asahi India Glass Ltd witnessed volume of 2.47 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 24.31 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 10160 shares

Sapphire Foods India Ltd, CESC Ltd, IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd, Cyient Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 19 June 2025.

Asahi India Glass Ltd witnessed volume of 2.47 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 24.31 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 10160 shares. The stock increased 3.39% to Rs.797.65. Volumes stood at 10468 shares in the last session.

Sapphire Foods India Ltd recorded volume of 42802 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.9 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7251 shares. The stock gained 1.30% to Rs.330.30. Volumes stood at 17585 shares in the last session.

CESC Ltd registered volume of 4.33 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.08 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.40 lakh shares. The stock slipped 0.31% to Rs.163.20. Volumes stood at 1.55 lakh shares in the last session. IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd registered volume of 23.67 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.53 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9.37 lakh shares. The stock rose 0.41% to Rs.48.72. Volumes stood at 3.85 lakh shares in the last session. Cyient Ltd clocked volume of 48347 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.23 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 21672 shares. The stock lost 5.06% to Rs.1,288.50. Volumes stood at 32785 shares in the last session.