Markolines Pavement jumps on securing Rs 19-cr highway maintenance contract

Last Updated : Jun 19 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
Markolines Pavement Technologies gained 5.92% to Rs 170.95 after the company announced that it has secured a maintenance contract worth Rs 18.88 crore from Varanasi-Aurangabad NH-2 Tollway.

The project involves the maintenance of service roads through the execution of rehabilitation and bituminous concrete (BC) overlay works as part of periodic maintenance on the VaranasiAurangabad NH-2 stretch, from Km 786 to Km 843 in Uttar Pradesh.

The contract, valued at Rs 188,764,716, is to be executed within three months, excluding the monsoon period.

As of date, the companys unexecuted order book stands at over Rs 400 crore. The companys current market capitalization on the BSE is Rs 376.17 crore. ⁣

Markolines Pavement Tech is engaged in the business of providing highway operation & maintenance services.

On a full-year basis, the company's consolidated net profit increased 28.3% to Rs 22.56 crore on an 11.5% drop in net sales to Rs 307.43 crore in FY25 over FY24.

First Published: Jun 19 2025 | 10:32 AM IST

