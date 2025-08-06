Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RBI retains growth rate projection for FY26 at 6.5%

RBI retains growth rate projection for FY26 at 6.5%

Image
Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 10:52 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Reserve Bank on Wednesday decided to keep policy rate unchanged at 5.5 per cent and retained the neutral stance, weighed by concerns over tariff uncertainties. Announcing the third bi-monthly monetary policy of the current fiscal, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said that the global environment continues to be challenging. Although financial market volatility and geopolitical uncertainties have abated somewhat from their peaks in recent months, trade negotiation challenges continue to linger.

Prospects of external demand, however, remain uncertain amidst ongoing tariff announcements and trade negotiations, RBI noted. The headwinds emanating from prolonged geopolitical tensions, persisting global uncertainties, and volatility in global financial markets pose risks to the growth outlook. Taking all these factors into account, RBIs projection for real GDP growth for 2025-26 has been retained at 6.5 per cent, with Q1 at 6.5 per cent, Q2 at 6.7 per cent, Q3 at 6.6 per cent, and Q4 at 6.3 per cent. Real GDP growth for Q1:2026-27 is projected at 6.6 per cent.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

RBI keeps monetary policy unchanged

Torrent Power Q1 PAT slides 25% YoY to Rs 731 cr

ITI climbs on launching AI-based road safety pilot in Uttar Pradesh

GPT Infra rises after Q1 PAT jumps 40% YoY to Rs 23 cr

Nifty below 24,650; realty shares decline

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 10:43 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story