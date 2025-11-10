Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at Bikaji Foods International Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Bikaji Foods International Ltd counter

Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 11:17 AM IST
HBL Engineering Ltd, J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Interglobe Aviation Ltd, National Aluminium Company Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 10 November 2025.

Bikaji Foods International Ltd saw volume of 1.04 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 28.2 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3700 shares. The stock dropped 1.16% to Rs.709.25. Volumes stood at 6079 shares in the last session.

HBL Engineering Ltd recorded volume of 9.04 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 15.35 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 58903 shares. The stock gained 8.62% to Rs.1,063.80. Volumes stood at 49398 shares in the last session.

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd recorded volume of 10636 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.65 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2287 shares. The stock gained 5.60% to Rs.1,797.00. Volumes stood at 2374 shares in the last session.

Interglobe Aviation Ltd notched up volume of 91711 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.4 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 20832 shares. The stock rose 0.02% to Rs.5,583.00. Volumes stood at 11395 shares in the last session.

National Aluminium Company Ltd saw volume of 15.7 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.35 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.61 lakh shares. The stock increased 7.27% to Rs.251.50. Volumes stood at 5.1 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

