Volumes jump at Bikaji Foods International Ltd counter

HBL Engineering Ltd, J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Interglobe Aviation Ltd, National Aluminium Company Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 10 November 2025.

Bikaji Foods International Ltd saw volume of 1.04 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 28.2 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3700 shares. The stock dropped 1.16% to Rs.709.25. Volumes stood at 6079 shares in the last session.

HBL Engineering Ltd recorded volume of 9.04 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 15.35 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 58903 shares. The stock gained 8.62% to Rs.1,063.80. Volumes stood at 49398 shares in the last session. J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd recorded volume of 10636 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.65 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2287 shares. The stock gained 5.60% to Rs.1,797.00. Volumes stood at 2374 shares in the last session. Interglobe Aviation Ltd notched up volume of 91711 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.4 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 20832 shares. The stock rose 0.02% to Rs.5,583.00. Volumes stood at 11395 shares in the last session.