Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Havells India settles dispute with HPL Group with onetime payment of Rs 129.6 cr

Havells India settles dispute with HPL Group with onetime payment of Rs 129.6 cr

Image
Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Havells India announced that a settlement agreement has been signed between the Company viz. Havells India and the HPL Group and its promoters.

This settlement agreement resolves all pending disputes and litigations related to the use of word/ mark 'HAVELLS', including suits filed in various Court(s) including the Delhi High Court and various Special Leave Petitions (SLPs) filed in the Supreme Court. The Hon'ble Delhi High Court had referred these disputes to Mediation, and the settlement was reached and executed yesterday on 8 November 2025.

As part of the settlement, the HPL Group acknowledges Havells India & its promoters' absolute rights to the 'HAVELLS' mark since 1971. HPL Group has waived any claims to the 'HAVELLS' mark and has undertaken not to use or challenge the mark in any form. Additionally, the HPL Group has agreed to change the corporate name of its entities, namely, Havell's Private and Havells Electronics , to names not containing 'HAVELLS.'

As a onetime full and final settlement, Havells India will pay an amount of Rs. 129.60 crore to the HPL Group.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Neuland Labs rises after Q2 PAT spurts 195% YoY to Rs 97 cr

Transformers and Rectifiers (India) slumps as Q2 profit declines 19% YoY

Sensex, Nifty trades with significant gains; IT shares advance

Lenskart Solutions makes muted debut despite robust IPO demand

HPL Electric surges after signing settlement agreement with Havells

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 10:45 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story