JSW Steel consolidated crude steel production grows 9% YoY in Oct'25

JSW Steel reported consolidated Crude Steel production for the month of October'25 at 24.95 Lakh tonnes. The total Crude Steel production was higher by 9% YoY.

Capacity utilisation of Indian operations was at 83%, lower due to shutdown of Blast Furnace 3 (BF3) at Vijayanagar for upgradation of capacity to 4.5 MTPA from 3.0 MTPA. Capacity utilisation excluding BF3 capacity was at ~92% for October 2025. The BF3 is expected to resume production in the month of February 26.

The break-up of production is as below: (Lakh Tonnes)

Particulars Oct-25 Oct-24 % Change Indian Operations 24.12 21.99 10%JSW Steel USA - Ohio 0.83 0.82 Consolidated Production 24.95 22.81 9%

