Neuland Labs rises after Q2 PAT spurts 195% YoY to Rs 97 cr

Neuland Laboratories rose 4.69% to Rs 18,656.65 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 194.91% to Rs 96.85 crore on a 65.45% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 514.27 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, the company's net profit zoomed 596.76%, while revenue rose 75.67% in Q2 FY26. Profit before tax (PBT) soared 161.92% YoY and 636.71% QoQ to Rs 636.71 crore in Q2 FY26.

During the quarter, EBITDA stood at Rs 156.9 crore, registering growth of 138.80% compared with Rs 65.7 crore posted in the same quarter last year. EBITDA margin improved 960 bps to 30.40% in Q2 FY26 as against 20.80% in Q2 FY25.

Total expenses jumped 45.59% to Rs 386.64 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 265.75 crore in Q2 FY25. The cost of material consumed stood at Rs 227.64 crore (up 70.94% YoY), employee benefit expenses were at Rs 80.37 crore (up 28.43% YoY), finance cost stood at Rs 5.17 crore (up 387.74% YoY), while manufacturing expenses stood at Rs 45.96 crore (up 8.68% YoY) during the period under review. Sucheth Davuluri, vice-chairman and chief executive officer of the company, said, The record high revenue this quarter driven by CMS commercial projects led to the operating leverage reflected in the EBITDA margins, and we expect this momentum to continue through the rest of the year. Given the investments we are making, Neuland is well positioned to take advantage of the number of growth opportunities available to us in both the CDMO and the generic APIs space.