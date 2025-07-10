Orient Tech secures Rs 30-cr order from Protean eGov Technologies

Orient Technologies announced that it has received a purchase order worth Rs 29.86 crore from Protean eGov Technologies for the procurement, setup, and support of AWS infrastructure.

According to an exchange filing, the company stated that the total estimated value of the engagement is approximately Rs 29.86 crore over a period of five years. This strategic order is expected to strengthen Orient Technologies' presence in the enterprise cloud solutions and managed services domain.

Orient Technologies is an IT provider specializing in innovative cloud and data management solutions for the enterprise sector in India.

The companys standalone net profit declined 5.1% to Rs 13.44 crore on a 44% surge in net sales to Rs 260.68 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.