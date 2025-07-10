Orient Tech secures Rs 30-cr order from Protean eGov Technologies

Orient Technologies announced that it has received a purchase order worth Rs 29.86 crore from Protean eGov Technologies for the procurement, setup, and support of AWS infrastructure.According to an exchange filing, the company stated that the total estimated value of the engagement is approximately Rs 29.86 crore over a period of five years. This strategic order is expected to strengthen Orient Technologies' presence in the enterprise cloud solutions and managed services domain.
Orient Technologies is an IT provider specializing in innovative cloud and data management solutions for the enterprise sector in India.
The companys standalone net profit declined 5.1% to Rs 13.44 crore on a 44% surge in net sales to Rs 260.68 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.
The scrip rose 0.41% to Rs 357.45 on the BSE
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app