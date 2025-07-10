Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RBI issues draft norms for novation of OTC derivative contracts

RBI issues draft norms for novation of OTC derivative contracts

Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
The Reserve Bank on Wednesday issued draft guidelines for novation of OTC derivative contracts with a view to rationalising the related regulatory requirements. Novation means the replacement of a market maker with another market maker in an OTC derivative contract between two counterparties to an OTC derivative transaction with a new contract between remaining party and a third party (transferee). The transaction shall be undertaken at prevailing market rates, said the Draft Reserve Bank of India (Novation of OTC Derivative Contracts) Directions, 2025.

It further added that the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India (FIMMDA) and the Foreign Exchange Dealers' Association of India (FEDAI), as applicable, in consultation with market participants and based on international best practices, shall devise standard agreements for novation. "Market participants may, alternatively, use a standard master agreement for novation," the draft said.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 10:46 AM IST

