Shilpa Medicare gains on receiving SFDA GMP certification for Bengaluru facility

Shilpa Medicare rose 1.73% to Rs 862 after the company announced that its Unit VI facility in Dabaspet, Bengaluru, Karnataka, has received Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) certification from the Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA).

The certification follows an on-site inspection conducted from 18 February to 20 February 2025. It was a full GMP inspection of the entire facility, with a specific focus on the Ondansetron Oral Film drug product. Notably, the inspection concluded with zero observations.

Shilpa Medicares Unit VI is engaged in the manufacturing, testing, storage, and release of finished dosage forms, specifically oral films and transdermal patches. The facility currently supplies oral films to markets including the United States, Australia, and other emerging countries.