Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at EIH Ltd counter

Volumes jump at EIH Ltd counter

Image
Last Updated : Oct 03 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

EIH Ltd witnessed volume of 52.82 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 21 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.52 lakh shares

Aegis Logistics Ltd, PTC Industries Ltd, Can Fin Homes Ltd, Data Patterns (India) Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 03 October 2025.

EIH Ltd witnessed volume of 52.82 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 21 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.52 lakh shares. The stock increased 8.30% to Rs.396.00. Volumes stood at 1.94 lakh shares in the last session.

Aegis Logistics Ltd witnessed volume of 95.71 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.83 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.92 lakh shares. The stock increased 11.35% to Rs.876.55. Volumes stood at 14.03 lakh shares in the last session.

PTC Industries Ltd saw volume of 1.17 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.29 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 16075 shares. The stock increased 6.05% to Rs.16,648.00. Volumes stood at 9386 shares in the last session.

Can Fin Homes Ltd witnessed volume of 8.53 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.07 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.68 lakh shares. The stock increased 0.92% to Rs.790.15. Volumes stood at 2.75 lakh shares in the last session.

Data Patterns (India) Ltd registered volume of 12.12 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.99 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.43 lakh shares. The stock rose 7.45% to Rs.2,827.00. Volumes stood at 2.42 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Mastek appoints Vimal Dangri as Chief Human Resources Officer

Indices trade sideways; PSU bank shares in demand

IMD says southwest monsoon withdraws further, seasonal rainfall was 108% of LPA this season

Larsen & Toubro wins orders under its buildings & factories vertical

V-Mart rallies after strong Q2 business update

First Published: Oct 03 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story