Mastek appoints Vimal Dangri as Chief Human Resources Officer

With effect from 24 September 2025

Mastek has appointed Vimal Dangri as the Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), effective 24 September 2025. Vimal formally assumed the role, succeeding Arvind J, and will continue to report to Umang Nahata, CEO.

Before transitioning to his new role as CHRO, Vimal served as General Counsel & Chief Risk Officer of Mastek. In the expanded role, he will continue to assume his previous responsibilities leading Mastek's strategies and actions across legal, risk, compliance, ethics, corporate governance, quality, and sustainability. He also drives key business enablers, including cost efficiencies and structural simplification.

