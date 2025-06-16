Volumes jump at FDC Ltd counter

FDC Ltd saw volume of 1.5 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 18.81 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7975 shares
Bajaj Finance Ltd, P I Industries Ltd, Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd, Cipla Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 16 June 2025.
FDC Ltd saw volume of 1.5 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 18.81 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7975 shares. The stock increased 6.30% to Rs.506.15. Volumes stood at 11441 shares in the last session.
Bajaj Finance Ltd clocked volume of 3.4 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.3 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 53928 shares. The stock gained 0.17% to Rs.935.00. Volumes stood at 34566 shares in the last session.
P I Industries Ltd recorded volume of 42181 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.73 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7365 shares. The stock gained 3.95% to Rs.4,131.80. Volumes stood at 11148 shares in the last session.
Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd registered volume of 20119 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.91 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5149 shares. The stock rose 2.51% to Rs.2,064.75. Volumes stood at 11918 shares in the last session.
Cipla Ltd witnessed volume of 80394 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.08 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 26077 shares. The stock increased 1.59% to Rs.1,529.35. Volumes stood at 13128 shares in the last session.
