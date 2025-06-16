HBL Engineering rises after securing Rs 133-cr railway contract for Kavach safety system

HBL Engineering rose 2.29% to Rs 603.50 after the company announced that it had secured a contract worth Rs 132.95 crore from South Central Railway for the deployment of the indigenously developed Kavach safety system.The project entails the implementation of the Kavach safety system across the Vijayawada-Ballarshah section, marking a significant step forward in enhancing railway safety and accident prevention in the region. The scope includes installation across 48 stations, 446 km of track, and 10 locomotives. The project is expected to be completed within 18 months.
In a related development, the company also bagged an order worth Rs 30.67 crore for upgrading the Kavach system from version 3.2 to version 4.0 over a 350-km stretch in the MudkhedManmad section. This upgrade project is slated for completion within 24 months. Both orders were awarded via letters of acceptance issued by South Central Railway.
With these latest wins, HBL Engineerings total order book now stands at Rs 4,029.05 crore.
HBL Engineering (formerly known as HBL Power Systems) manufactures different types of batteries, including lead acid, NiCad, silver zinc, lithium, and railway & defense electronics and other products.
The company's consolidated net profit slipped 44.8% to Rs 44.96 crore on a 22% drop in total income to Rs 475.58 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
