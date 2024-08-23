Volumes jump at FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd counter

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd saw volume of 426.04 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 44.02 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9.68 lakh shares Ambuja Cements Ltd, Vardhman Textiles Ltd, Minda Corporation Ltd, Prism Johnson Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 23 August 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd saw volume of 426.04 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 44.02 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9.68 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.77% to Rs.222.55. Volumes stood at 14.97 lakh shares in the last session.

Ambuja Cements Ltd notched up volume of 5.24 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.4 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 81822 shares. The stock rose 1.16% to Rs.640.25. Volumes stood at 98564 shares in the last session.

Vardhman Textiles Ltd registered volume of 1.04 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.84 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 17758 shares. The stock rose 4.23% to Rs.507.75. Volumes stood at 22149 shares in the last session.

Minda Corporation Ltd registered volume of 54537 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.59 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 15208 shares. The stock rose 5.80% to Rs.569.15. Volumes stood at 17573 shares in the last session.

Prism Johnson Ltd clocked volume of 67397 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.32 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 20298 shares. The stock gained 2.72% to Rs.165.90. Volumes stood at 10287 shares in the last session.

