Volumes jump at Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd counter

Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd witnessed volume of 50.18 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.89 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 12.89 lakh shares. The stock dropped 1.62% to Rs.188.60. Volumes stood at 29.5 lakh shares in the last session.

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd notched up volume of 166.43 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.06 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 54.44 lakh shares. The stock rose 8.48% to Rs.490.00. Volumes stood at 130.67 lakh shares in the last session.

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd clocked volume of 10.22 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 2.76 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.71 lakh shares. The stock gained 8.03% to Rs.14,594.00. Volumes stood at 2.54 lakh shares in the last session.

Carborundum Universal Ltd registered volume of 2.7 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 2.69 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.00 lakh shares. The stock rose 0.24% to Rs.1,425.95. Volumes stood at 1.78 lakh shares in the last session.

Max Financial Services Ltd recorded volume of 15.02 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 2.36 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.36 lakh shares. The stock gained 0.40% to Rs.1,156.20. Volumes stood at 7.15 lakh shares in the last session.

