SC defers bail plea of advocate Gadling in 2016 Surjagarh mine arson case

The Supreme Court granted two weeks time to the Maharashtra government on Wednesday to file additional documents on the bail plea of advocate Surendra Gadling in connection with the 2016 Surjagarh iron ore mine arson case.

A bench of Justices MM Sundresh and Aravind Kumar took exception to the Maharashtra government seeking adjournment in the case and said that the matter is not a usual one and needs to be heard without delay.

The state sought adjournment on the ground that some documents are yet to be filed.

On October 10 last year, the apex court had sought response from the Maharashtra government on Galding's bail plea, challenging the High Court's order refusing bail to him.

The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court on January 31, 2023, had refused to grant bail to Gadling.

The High Court had noted that prima facie the accusations against him were true.

On December 25, 2016, Maoist rebels had allegedly set ablaze 76 vehicles that were being used for transporting iron ore from Surajgarh mines in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli.

Gadling is accused of providing aid to Maoists, who were working at the ground level. As per prosecution, he entered into a conspiracy with various co-accused and some of those absconding in the case.

The prosecution had claimed that Gadling provided secret information about government activities and maps of certain areas to underground Maoist rebels.

He was also accused of having asked the Maoists to oppose the operation of Surjagarh mines, and instigated many locals to join the movement.

Gadling was booked under various provisions of anti-terror law the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, and the Indian Penal Code.