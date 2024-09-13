Volumes jump at Home First Finance Company India Ltd counter

Home First Finance Company India Ltd saw volume of 64.99 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 20.95 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.10 lakh shares Patanjali Foods Ltd, Campus Activewear Ltd, Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd, IDBI Bank Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 13 September 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Home First Finance Company India Ltd saw volume of 64.99 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 20.95 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.10 lakh shares. The stock increased 6.77% to Rs.1,205.45. Volumes stood at 3.19 lakh shares in the last session.

Patanjali Foods Ltd registered volume of 137.53 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 19.82 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.94 lakh shares. The stock slipped 3.33% to Rs.1,867.10. Volumes stood at 6.47 lakh shares in the last session.

Campus Activewear Ltd clocked volume of 158.71 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.26 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11.97 lakh shares. The stock gained 3.87% to Rs.327.30. Volumes stood at 43.5 lakh shares in the last session.

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd saw volume of 17.96 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.89 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.65 lakh shares. The stock increased 1.16% to Rs.553.55. Volumes stood at 7.36 lakh shares in the last session.

IDBI Bank Ltd witnessed volume of 542.93 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.64 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 62.87 lakh shares. The stock increased 7.03% to Rs.94.15. Volumes stood at 65.5 lakh shares in the last session.

