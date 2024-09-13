Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at Home First Finance Company India Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Home First Finance Company India Ltd counter

Image
Last Updated : Sep 13 2024 | 3:32 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Home First Finance Company India Ltd saw volume of 64.99 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 20.95 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.10 lakh shares

Patanjali Foods Ltd, Campus Activewear Ltd, Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd, IDBI Bank Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 13 September 2024.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Home First Finance Company India Ltd saw volume of 64.99 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 20.95 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.10 lakh shares. The stock increased 6.77% to Rs.1,205.45. Volumes stood at 3.19 lakh shares in the last session.

Patanjali Foods Ltd registered volume of 137.53 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 19.82 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.94 lakh shares. The stock slipped 3.33% to Rs.1,867.10. Volumes stood at 6.47 lakh shares in the last session.

Campus Activewear Ltd clocked volume of 158.71 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.26 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11.97 lakh shares. The stock gained 3.87% to Rs.327.30. Volumes stood at 43.5 lakh shares in the last session.

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd saw volume of 17.96 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.89 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.65 lakh shares. The stock increased 1.16% to Rs.553.55. Volumes stood at 7.36 lakh shares in the last session.

IDBI Bank Ltd witnessed volume of 542.93 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.64 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 62.87 lakh shares. The stock increased 7.03% to Rs.94.15. Volumes stood at 65.5 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE: Complied with all disclosure, recusal guidelines of regulator, says Sebi chief Madhabi Buch

Pixel 9 review: With AI at core, this Google phone punches above its weight

AFG vs NZ Test: Afghan coach Trott seeks role in Test venue selection

Ford plans to re-enter India, to restart Tamil Nadu plant for exports

Haryana, J-K Assembly elections LIVE: Kharge, Sonia among 40 star campaigners for Cong in Haryana

First Published: Sep 13 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story