Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd counter

Volumes jump at ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd counter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 05 2026 | 11:16 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd saw volume of 1.49 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 10 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 14919 shares

Metropolis Healthcare Ltd, Devyani International Ltd, BLS International Services Ltd, Sapphire Foods India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 05 February 2026.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd saw volume of 1.49 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 10 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 14919 shares. The stock dropped 0.33% to Rs.657.95. Volumes stood at 12676 shares in the last session.

Metropolis Healthcare Ltd clocked volume of 8978 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.97 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1503 shares. The stock gained 1.53% to Rs.1,920.10. Volumes stood at 2152 shares in the last session.

Devyani International Ltd clocked volume of 16.37 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.94 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.32 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.93% to Rs.131.85. Volumes stood at 19.17 lakh shares in the last session.

BLS International Services Ltd witnessed volume of 26.99 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.66 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.79 lakh shares. The stock increased 2.47% to Rs.296.35. Volumes stood at 36.62 lakh shares in the last session.

Sapphire Foods India Ltd notched up volume of 1.17 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.55 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 25794 shares. The stock rose 5.87% to Rs.214.65. Volumes stood at 93319 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

GIFT Nifty hints at red opening for Nifty 50; Asian market trades lower

Nifty, Sensex extend rally despite global tech rout

Strides Pharma receives USFDA inspection closure report for its Chestnut Ridge facility

Concord Control Systems jumps after bagging Rs 185 crore KAVACH 4.0 order

Nifty trades below 25,700; metal shares slump

First Published: Feb 05 2026 | 11:16 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story