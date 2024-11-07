Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at ITI Ltd counter

Volumes jump at ITI Ltd counter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 07 2024 | 11:16 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

ITI Ltd saw volume of 4.61 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 9.62 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 47896 shares

KIOCL Ltd, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd, Blue Star Ltd, JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 07 November 2024.

ITI Ltd saw volume of 4.61 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 9.62 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 47896 shares. The stock increased 11.33% to Rs.258.50. Volumes stood at 48812 shares in the last session.

KIOCL Ltd notched up volume of 65658 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 7.28 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9025 shares. The stock rose 13.19% to Rs.388.25. Volumes stood at 9073 shares in the last session.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd notched up volume of 41271 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 7.27 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5679 shares. The stock rose 5.96% to Rs.7,385.00. Volumes stood at 24207 shares in the last session.

Blue Star Ltd saw volume of 41979 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 5.21 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8051 shares. The stock dropped 6.86% to Rs.1,749.80. Volumes stood at 6145 shares in the last session.

More From This Section

Chambal Fertilisers gains as Q2 PAT rises 34% YoY ; declares dividend of Rs 4/ share

Tata Steel rises on reporting PAT of Rs 759 cr in Q2

Government of India invites proposals for setting up CoE for research and development on green hydrogen

Market near day's low; metal shares lacklustre

Barometers nudge lower; breadth strong

JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd recorded volume of 25978 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.61 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5629 shares. The stock lost 3.29% to Rs.774.00. Volumes stood at 2339 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: 3 to 4 years for Mutual Fund AUM to reach Rs 100 trillion, say MF CEOs

iQOO 13 with SD 8 Elite chip launching in India next month: What to expect

Odisha govt disburses Rs 423 cr to districts affected by Cyclone Dana

Qualcomm chip sales to Chinese smartphone makers fuel strong results

JK Lakshmi Cement reports loss of Rs 19.24 cr in Q2, revenue down 2.2%

First Published: Nov 07 2024 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story