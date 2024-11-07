Market near day's low; metal shares lacklustre

The headline equity indices traded with deep cuts in moring trade. The Nifty slipped below the 24,200 level. Metal shares witnessed profit booking after advancing in past two consecutive trading sessions.

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex rallied 936.76 points or 1.17% to 79,445.32. The Nifty 50 index rallied 295.05 points or 1.21% to 24,189.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 0.50% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index shed 0.17%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 1,861 shares rose and 1,760 shares fell. A total of 175 shares were unchanged.

Result Today:

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) (down 2.10%), Lupin (down 1.48%), RVNL (up 1.78%), Trent (down 0.19%), Shyam Metalics (down 0.74%), Indian Hotels (down 0.12%), Goldiam International (down 2.18%), Gujarat State Petronet (up 2.40%), Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals (down 0.13%), Happy Forgings (down 0.80%), HIL (down 0.35%), Indigo Paints (down 1.94%), ITD Cementation India (down 2.92%), Jagran Prakashan (up 0.98%), Kennametal India (up 1.69%), Linde India (down 0.19%), AAVAS Financiers (down 0.22%), Abbott India (down 0.54%), Akzo Nobel India (down 0.98%), Alembic Pharmaceuticals (down 2.41%), Bajaj Electricals (up 1.75%), Carysil (down 0.25%), Clean Science and Technology (down 0.13%), Cummins India (down 0.79%), Emami (down 0.77%), Escorts Kubota (down 3.21%) and Great Eastern Shipping Co (up 4.04%) will declare their result later today.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Metal index fell 1.23% to 9,538.05. The index rallied 4.49% in past two consecutive trading sessions.

Hindalco Industries (down 6.54%), Adani Enterprises (down 2.66%), Vedanta (down 2.37%), Hindustan Copper (down 1.44%), Hindustan Zinc (down 1.11%), National Aluminium Company (down 1.01%), Ratnamani Metals & Tubes (down 0.25%) and Jindal Stainless (down 0.20%) declined.

On the other hand, Steel Authority of India (up 2.07%), Tata Steel (up 1.79%) and Welspun Corp (up 1.64%) edged higher.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Sonata Software shed 0.76%. The companys consolidated net profit increased marginally 0.81% to Rs 106.49 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 105.63 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue declined 14.13% QoQ to Rs 2,169.83 crore in Q2 FY25.

Kansai Nerolac Paints slipped 2.15% after the company reported 27.64% decline in standalone net profit to Rs 130.16 crore as against Rs 179.89 crore posted in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations was at Rs 1,863.77 crore in Q2 FY25, up 0.98% as against Rs 1,845.57 crore in Q2 FY24.

Shakti Pumps (India) advanced 2.28% after the company announced that it has received work order for supplying 3,174 pumps under the PM‐KUSUM scheme from Haryana Renewable Energy Department (HAREDA).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News