Volumes jump at JBM Auto Ltd counter

Last Updated : Dec 24 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
JBM Auto Ltd saw volume of 6.66 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 19.02 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 35021 shares

HEG Ltd, Ajanta Pharma Ltd, Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd, Olectra Greentech Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 24 December 2025.

JBM Auto Ltd saw volume of 6.66 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 19.02 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 35021 shares. The stock increased 10.69% to Rs.639.70. Volumes stood at 34655 shares in the last session.

HEG Ltd recorded volume of 1.65 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.83 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 34048 shares. The stock gained 3.42% to Rs.557.85. Volumes stood at 94543 shares in the last session.

Ajanta Pharma Ltd saw volume of 27903 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.45 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6277 shares. The stock increased 5.01% to Rs.2,800.00. Volumes stood at 38552 shares in the last session.

Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd witnessed volume of 10806 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.18 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4957 shares. The stock increased 2.93% to Rs.7,495.85. Volumes stood at 7207 shares in the last session.

Olectra Greentech Ltd recorded volume of 38358 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.18 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 17619 shares. The stock gained 5.56% to Rs.1,263.05. Volumes stood at 20448 shares in the last session.

Indian Rupee: INR softens after recent rebound

US stocks stay supported near record high

Adani Enterprises receives ratings action from ICRA

VA TECH WABAG secures EPC contract for Hadda ISTP Project in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

ArisInfra Solutions bags Rs 35-cr Asphalt supply order via subsidiary

First Published: Dec 24 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

