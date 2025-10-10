Volumes jump at Kajaria Ceramics Ltd counter

Kajaria Ceramics Ltd witnessed volume of 94248 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 25.96 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3630 shares

The Ramco Cements Ltd, Tata Communications Ltd, Zensar Technologies Ltd, Natco Pharma Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 10 October 2025.

Kajaria Ceramics Ltd witnessed volume of 94248 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 25.96 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3630 shares. The stock increased 1.34% to Rs.1,224.85. Volumes stood at 1443 shares in the last session.

The Ramco Cements Ltd recorded volume of 2.02 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 20.2 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9979 shares. The stock gained 0.98% to Rs.1,018.65. Volumes stood at 3271 shares in the last session.

Tata Communications Ltd clocked volume of 1.37 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 16.96 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8056 shares. The stock gained 7.34% to Rs.1,821.55. Volumes stood at 3779 shares in the last session. Zensar Technologies Ltd notched up volume of 4.76 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 8.24 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 57772 shares. The stock rose 1.32% to Rs.795.00. Volumes stood at 7186 shares in the last session. Natco Pharma Ltd notched up volume of 2.12 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 5.57 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 38126 shares. The stock rose 3.49% to Rs.841.95. Volumes stood at 11462 shares in the last session.