Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at Kajaria Ceramics Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Kajaria Ceramics Ltd counter

Image
Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Kajaria Ceramics Ltd witnessed volume of 94248 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 25.96 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3630 shares

The Ramco Cements Ltd, Tata Communications Ltd, Zensar Technologies Ltd, Natco Pharma Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 10 October 2025.

Kajaria Ceramics Ltd witnessed volume of 94248 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 25.96 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3630 shares. The stock increased 1.34% to Rs.1,224.85. Volumes stood at 1443 shares in the last session.

The Ramco Cements Ltd recorded volume of 2.02 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 20.2 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9979 shares. The stock gained 0.98% to Rs.1,018.65. Volumes stood at 3271 shares in the last session.

Tata Communications Ltd clocked volume of 1.37 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 16.96 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8056 shares. The stock gained 7.34% to Rs.1,821.55. Volumes stood at 3779 shares in the last session.

Zensar Technologies Ltd notched up volume of 4.76 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 8.24 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 57772 shares. The stock rose 1.32% to Rs.795.00. Volumes stood at 7186 shares in the last session.

Natco Pharma Ltd notched up volume of 2.12 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 5.57 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 38126 shares. The stock rose 3.49% to Rs.841.95. Volumes stood at 11462 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Dollar index pulls back from around two and half month high

Domestic food grain production increased by 40% since 2024 says Agri minister

Lemon Tree adds third property in Jaipur with launch of keys lite

Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) climbs on Rs 102.78 crore order win

Nifty surges above 25,250 mark; PSU Bank shares rally

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story