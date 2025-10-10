Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Domestic food grain production increased by 40% since 2024 says Agri minister

Domestic food grain production increased by 40% since 2024 says Agri minister

Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, and Rural Development, Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that ensuring food security, enhancing farmers incomes, and promoting nutritious grains remain the key priorities of the Central government. Since 2014, food grain production in India has increased by 40%, with record yields in wheat, rice, maize, groundnut, and soybean. Speaking about the PM Dhan-Dhaanya Yojana, Shri Chouhan said that agricultural productivity varies across states and even among districts within the same state. To address this disparity, the government will identify 100 low-productivity districts and implement targeted measures to enhance productivity. The efforts will focus on improving irrigation coverage, strengthening storage facilities, expanding credit access, and promoting crop diversification.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 10:44 AM IST

