Lemon Tree adds third property in Jaipur with launch of keys lite

Image
Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
Lemon Tree Hotels has announced the launch of its latest property, Keys Lite by Lemon Tree Hotels, Jaipur.

This marks the groups third hotel in the city, further consolidating its footprint in Rajasthans capital.

The 50-room managed property offers well-appointed accommodations, along with modern amenities such as Keys Caf a multi-cuisine restaurant, and a well-equipped fitness centre, catering to both business and leisure travellers.

Commenting on the opening Vishvapreet Singh Cheema, president, Lemon Tree Hotels said, Jaipur continues to be one of Indias most sought-after destinations, attracting both leisure and business travellers. With this new opening, our third in the city, we are delighted to strengthen our presence in Rajasthan and offer guests the brands signature combination of comfort, warmth, and value in a city that epitomises culture and hospitality.

Lemon Tree Hotels (LTHL) is one of the largest hotel chains in India and owns/leases/operates/franchises hotels across the upscale, upper-midscale, midscale, and economy segments. The group offers seven brands to meet guests needs across all levels, viz., Aurika Hotels & Resorts, Lemon Tree Premier, Lemon Tree Hotels, Red Fox Hotels by Lemon Tree Hotels, Keys Prima by Lemon Tree Hotels, Keys Select by Lemon Tree Hotels, and Keys Lite by Lemon Tree Hotels.

The company reported a 93.49% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 38.33 crore, while revenue from operations rose 17.82% to Rs 315.77 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

The counter fell 0.12% to Rs 170.85 on the BSE.

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 10:52 AM IST

