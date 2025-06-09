Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at Kalpataru Projects International Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Kalpataru Projects International Ltd counter

Image
Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Kalpataru Projects International Ltd saw volume of 89288 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 10.2 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8753 shares

Five-Star Business Finance Ltd, Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd, JBM Auto Ltd, Bandhan Bank Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 09 June 2025.

Kalpataru Projects International Ltd saw volume of 89288 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 10.2 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8753 shares. The stock increased 3.91% to Rs.1,195.30. Volumes stood at 6429 shares in the last session.

Five-Star Business Finance Ltd clocked volume of 1.73 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.16 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 28107 shares. The stock gained 10.08% to Rs.804.85. Volumes stood at 76533 shares in the last session.

Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd saw volume of 1.19 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.23 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 22674 shares. The stock increased 5.04% to Rs.618.60. Volumes stood at 38454 shares in the last session.

JBM Auto Ltd clocked volume of 1.55 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.79 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 32420 shares. The stock gained 4.61% to Rs.740.10. Volumes stood at 25288 shares in the last session.

Bandhan Bank Ltd notched up volume of 17.43 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.75 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.67 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.74% to Rs.185.30. Volumes stood at 4.8 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

L&T bags significant orders for heavy civil infrastructure business

Nifty above 25,100 level; PSU bank shares in demand

HDFC Bank strongly rejects allegations levelled by Mehta Family against MD & CEO Jagdishan

Capri Global soars after launching auto pay feature for gold loans

OCCL spurts on likelly boost from anti-dumping duties on Insoluble Sulphur imports

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story