Volumes jump at Kalpataru Projects International Ltd counter

Five-Star Business Finance Ltd, Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd, JBM Auto Ltd, Bandhan Bank Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 09 June 2025.
Kalpataru Projects International Ltd saw volume of 89288 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 10.2 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8753 shares. The stock increased 3.91% to Rs.1,195.30. Volumes stood at 6429 shares in the last session.
Five-Star Business Finance Ltd clocked volume of 1.73 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.16 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 28107 shares. The stock gained 10.08% to Rs.804.85. Volumes stood at 76533 shares in the last session.
Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd saw volume of 1.19 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.23 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 22674 shares. The stock increased 5.04% to Rs.618.60. Volumes stood at 38454 shares in the last session.
JBM Auto Ltd clocked volume of 1.55 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.79 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 32420 shares. The stock gained 4.61% to Rs.740.10. Volumes stood at 25288 shares in the last session.
Bandhan Bank Ltd notched up volume of 17.43 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.75 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.67 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.74% to Rs.185.30. Volumes stood at 4.8 lakh shares in the last session.
