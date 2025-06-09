Home / Markets / Capital Market News / L&T bags significant orders for heavy civil infrastructure business

L&T bags significant orders for heavy civil infrastructure business

Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has announced that its heavy civil infrastructure (HCI) vertical has secured a significant order from JSW Energy for the execution of Bhavali pumped storage project (PSP) in the state of Maharashtra.

Shares of JSW Energy added 1.94% to Rs 533 on the BSE.

The project is strategically located across the Nashik and Thane districts of Maharashtra and is designed to have a total installed capacity of 1500 MW, Comprising various small units.

The scope of work encompasses complete execution of all civil works related to the project, including construction of approach roads, upper and lower reservoirs, water conductor system, pressure tunnels, and the underground powerhouse unit.

The order reaffirms L&Ts proven capabilities in delivering complex hydroelectric infrastructure and reinforces its position as a key enabler in India's quest for renewable energy. Pumped storage projects like the Bhavali PSP are pivotal to grid stability, particularly in the context of growing integration of variable renewable energy sources.

Larsen & Toubro is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing, and services.

JSW Energy is one of the leading private sector power producers in India and part of JSW group. It has established its presence across the value chains of power sector with diversified assets in power generation, and transmission.

Shares of Larsen & Toubro rose 0.78% to Rs 3,682.45 on the BSE.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 10:56 AM IST

