Glenmark Pharma launches Evoclin Foam's bioequivalent in US

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has announced the launch of Clindamycin Phosphate Foam, which is a bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug, Evoclin Foam of Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Clindamycin Phosphate Foam is a medication used to treat acne vulgaris in patients 12 years and older.

According to IQVIA sales data for the 12-month period ending December 2024, the Evoclin Foam, market achieved annual sales of approximately $5.8 million.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals is a global innovation-driven pharmaceutical company with a presence across specialty, generics, and OTC businesses.

The drug maker had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 354.21 crore in Q2 FY25 as against net loss of Rs 81.95 crore in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations increased 7.59% year on year (YoY) to Rs 3,400.50 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

The scrip fell 2.82% to currently trade at Rs 1411.60 on the BSE.

