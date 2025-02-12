Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Glenmark Pharma launches Evoclin Foam's bioequivalent in US

Glenmark Pharma launches Evoclin Foam's bioequivalent in US

Image
Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has announced the launch of Clindamycin Phosphate Foam, which is a bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug, Evoclin Foam of Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Clindamycin Phosphate Foam is a medication used to treat acne vulgaris in patients 12 years and older.

According to IQVIA sales data for the 12-month period ending December 2024, the Evoclin Foam, market achieved annual sales of approximately $5.8 million.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals is a global innovation-driven pharmaceutical company with a presence across specialty, generics, and OTC businesses.

The drug maker had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 354.21 crore in Q2 FY25 as against net loss of Rs 81.95 crore in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations increased 7.59% year on year (YoY) to Rs 3,400.50 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

The scrip fell 2.82% to currently trade at Rs 1411.60 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Transport Corporation of India update on transfer of chemical logistics business to TCI Chemlog

US Markets Mixed Amid Trade War Concerns and Tariff Announcements

Gopal Snacks slumps as Q3 PAT tanks 70% YoY to Rs 5 cr

Information Technology shares rise

Neuland Laboratories Ltd Falls 3.78%

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 10:21 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story