NSE SME Ken Enterprises slides on listing day

Shares of Ken Enterprises were trading at Rs 80.75 on the NSE, a discount of 14.10% compared with the issue price of Rs 94.

The scrip was listed at 85, at a discount of 9.57% compared with the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock was currently frozen at its lower limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 85 and a low of Rs 80.75. About 4.42 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Ken Enterprises' IPO was subscribed 4.13 times. The issue opened for bidding on 5 February 2025, and it closed on 7 February 2025. The price of the IPO was set at Rs 94 per share.

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of 61,99,200 shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of 27,00,000 shares by existing shareholders.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for unidentified acquisitions in India and abroad, the purchase of new machinery, capital expenditures for renovation of both manufacturing facilities, to meet working capital requirements, and general corporate expenses.

Ken Enterprises is engaged in the manufacturing of both regular and sustainable greige and finished fabrics for domestic and international markets. The company prioritizes quality and customer satisfaction, supplying fabrics on an order-to-order basis. The company also serves international markets. It specializes in the production of greige fabrics and utilizes third-party manufacturing services for this process on a job-work basis. These services are provided by facilities located in and around Ichalkaranji, Maharashtra, a prominent fabric weaving hub, which helps enhance the company's manufacturing capacity. As of 31 August 2024, the organization had 206 permanent employees.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 402.20 crore and net profit of Rs 8.92 crore for the period as on 31 March 2024.

