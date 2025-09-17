Volumes jump at KNR Constructions Ltd counter

KNR Constructions Ltd witnessed volume of 575.01 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 95.4 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.03 lakh shares

Elgi Equipments Ltd, PNC Infratech Ltd, DCM Shriram Ltd, Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 17 September 2025.

KNR Constructions Ltd witnessed volume of 575.01 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 95.4 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.03 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.87% to Rs.206.15. Volumes stood at 8.66 lakh shares in the last session.

Elgi Equipments Ltd saw volume of 30.14 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 14.03 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.15 lakh shares. The stock increased 2.33% to Rs.478.10. Volumes stood at 3.05 lakh shares in the last session.

PNC Infratech Ltd recorded volume of 33.98 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.79 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.46 lakh shares. The stock gained 1.72% to Rs.309.85. Volumes stood at 1.39 lakh shares in the last session. DCM Shriram Ltd saw volume of 5.62 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.45 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 53825 shares. The stock increased 8.13% to Rs.1,325.00. Volumes stood at 33166 shares in the last session. Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd clocked volume of 25.84 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.66 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.38 lakh shares. The stock lost 0.97% to Rs.3,659.70. Volumes stood at 99934 shares in the last session.