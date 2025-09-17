Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Power Grid successfully bids for 765 kV D/c inter-state transmission project

Power Grid successfully bids for 765 kV D/c inter-state transmission project

Image
Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 2:52 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Power Grid Corporation of India has been declared as successful bidder under Tariff Based Competitive Bidding to establish Inter-State Transmission System for the project namely Inter-regional (NR-WR) Transmission System strengthening to relieve the loading of 765 kV Vindhyachal-Varanasi D/c line on Build, Own, Operate and Transfer (BOOT) basis. The Letter of Intent (LoI) has been received by POWERGRID on 160 September 2025.

The project comprises establishment of new 765 kV Sub-Station at Prayagraj in the state of Uttar Pradesh. The project also comprises 765 kV D/c Transmission Lines traversing in the states of Uttar Pradesh & Madhya Pradesh.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

TCS partners with Qualcomm to set up co-innovation lab in Bengaluru

One 97 Communications enables Paytm Postpaid on UPI

Exports to grow robustly and resiliently supported by government's continuous efforts

Lupin gets USFDA approval for lenalidomide capsules

Nifty trades above 25,300 level; European mrkt advance

First Published: Sep 17 2025 | 2:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story