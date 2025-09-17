Exports to grow robustly and resiliently supported by government's continuous efforts

India's overall exports (merchandise and services) increased by 6.2%, from USD 329.03 during AprilAugust 2024 to USD 349.35 billion during April-August 2025, driven by higher non-petroleum & non gems & jewellery exports during the same period, said Hemant Jain. In August 2025, India's overall exports (merchandise and services combined) accelerated to USD 69.16 billion from USD 63.25 in August 2024, marking a 9.34% increase compared to the same month last year. This growth is driven by high merchandise exports of Electronic Goods, Engineering Goods, Gems & Jewellery, Petroleum Products and Drugs & Pharmaceuticals, among others, said Mr. Jain. Remarkably, merchandise imports registered a steep double digit deceleration of 10.13%, resulting in reduction in total imports and narrowing of the trade deficit, he said. "Amid US tariff uncertainty, The United States of America emerged among top five export destination, followed by China, UAE, Hong Kong and Germany", said Mr. Jain. "Going ahead, we anticipate exports to grow robustly and resiliently supported by government continuous efforts to diversify the export market and boost India's exports competitiveness", he added.
